Mighty Mouse - Song by PFG featuring J. Cole

PFG and J. Cole have teamed up for a North Carolina affair on "Mighty Mouse," which is off the new album, "NEVER SAY DIE."

North Carolina artist PFG has put out his new album NEVER SAY DIE , which comes with production and features from J. Cole . One of these features comes on the album's opener, "Mighty Mouse." Interestingly, Cole actually starts off this track himself. He delivers a signature verse, while PFG comes in on the back half of the track as the production gets a bit more powerful. It's a strong way to start the project, as both artists trade bars and showcase their chemistry. PFG is an artist who deserves your attention, and hopefully these Cole co-signs can get him the fans he deserves.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!