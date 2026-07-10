Mighty Mouse - Song by PFG featuring J. Cole

North Carolina artist PFG has put out his new album NEVER SAY DIE, which comes with production and features from J. Cole. One of these features comes on the album's opener, "Mighty Mouse." Interestingly, Cole actually starts off this track himself. He delivers a signature verse, while PFG comes in on the back half of the track as the production gets a bit more powerful. It's a strong way to start the project, as both artists trade bars and showcase their chemistry. PFG is an artist who deserves your attention, and hopefully these Cole co-signs can get him the fans he deserves.
Release Date: July 10, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: NEVER SAY DIE