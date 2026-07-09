Peewee Longway Reportedly Sentenced To 10 Years In Federal Prison

Peewee Longway was facing some serious federal gun and drug charges following a raid on his studio back in September of 2024. In the end, he entered a guilty plea on the charges of Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
Prosecutors said a studio belonging to Longway was housing 3,000 Fentanyl pills. Furthermore, it was stated that there were six firearms in the studio, with more firearms found in the artist's home. It was then stated that there was “compelling evidence tying defendant to a transaction involving 4 kg. of meth, which was trafficked through the studio.” Text messages were found that implied an effort to traffic drugs.
The evidence was mounting, and this led to the plea deal. Today, Peewee Longway was officially sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, according to No Jumper.
Peewee Longway Sentence
The sentencing recommendation was between 10 and 14 years. His legal counsel was hoping for a 10-year sentence, which would have been the minimum. In the end, Peewee Longway was able to get what he wanted.
Regardless, this is still an unfortunate set of circumstances. A 10-year prison sentence is absolutely no joke, and it will be a long time before fans see him again. At the end of May, he dropped his album INDO, although there are no plans for music at this time.
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