Peewee Longway Reportedly Sentenced To 10 Years In Federal Prison

Peewee Longway entered a plea deal on Federal gun and drug charges back in May, and now, he has been sentenced.

Regardless, this is still an unfortunate set of circumstances. A 10-year prison sentence is absolutely no joke, and it will be a long time before fans see him again. At the end of May, he dropped his album INDO , although there are no plans for music at this time.

Prosecutors said a studio belonging to Longway was housing 3,000 Fentanyl pills. Furthermore, it was stated that there were six firearms in the studio, with more firearms found in the artist's home. It was then stated that there was “compelling evidence tying defendant to a transaction involving 4 kg. of meth, which was trafficked through the studio.” Text messages were found that implied an effort to traffic drugs.

Peewee Longway was facing some serious federal gun and drug charges following a raid on his studio back in September of 2024. In the end, he entered a guilty plea on the charges of Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!