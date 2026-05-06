Peewee Longway's Jewelry Auctioned Off By The Feds Amid Plea Deal

BY Alexander Cole
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Rich Homie Quan 10 Year Anniversary Concert
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 27: Peewee Longway performs during Rich Homie Quan 10 Year Anniversary Concert at Tabernacle on September 27, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
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Peewee Longway was arrested on federal drug and gun charges back in 2024, and in the process, some jewelry was seized.

Earlier this morning, we reported that Peewee Longway pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. This was all part of a plea deal that ensures he will only get a maximum prison sentence of 14 years.

The plea deal comes almost two years after a September 2024 arrest in which Longway was accused of trafficking drugs through his studio. According to prosecutors, it was also alleged that Longway was storing an array of firearms in both his home and studio.

At the time of Longway's arrest, many of his assets were seized, including a plethora of jewelry pieces. This included chains, pendants, bracelets, watches, and more. Typically, the feds will auction off these pieces after some time has passed, and the case has progressed.

With Longway agreeing to a plea deal, the feds have started the process of auctioning off his jewelry. As you can see below, some of the prices are starting to make their way to social media.

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Peewee Longway Jewelry Auction

At the time of writing this, there are some "tested" pieces going for thousands of dollars. For instance, a "Longway Longway" pendant is going for $11,500. Meanwhile, a "diamond simulant" MPA pendant is only going for $30. One of the more intricate pendants in the auction has a highest bid of around $7,000.

There are currently a plethora of other pieces up for auction. Some of these pieces are tied to other cases that have nothing to do with Peewee Longway. Usually, the government will do these auctions in bulk.

Overall, it remains unclear whether or not Longway will be able to buy some of these pieces back when he is released from prison. At this time, it is expected that he will receive a sentence ranging from 10 to 14 years.

He will officially be sentenced this summer, on July 9.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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