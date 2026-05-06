jewelry auction

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Peewee Longway's Jewelry Auctioned Off By The Feds Amid Plea Deal
Peewee Longway was arrested on federal drug and gun charges back in 2024, and in the process, some jewelry was seized.
By
Alexander Cole
May 06, 2026