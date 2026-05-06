Peewee Longway Agrees To Plea Deal Amid Federal Drug & Gun Charges

Following a long Federal legal battle, Peewee Longway has chosen to take a plea deal, and will be sentenced on July 9.

With Longway facing between 10 and 14 years in prison, he will now have to wait until July 9 to get his official sentencing. At this time, he is also facing another Federal case in Georgia, although there have been very few updates on the case.

Prosecutors allege that a studio belonging to Longway was housing 3,000 Fentanyl pills. Furthermore, it was alleged that there were six firearms in the studio, with more firearms found in the artist's home. It was then stated that there was “compelling evidence tying defendant to a transaction involving 4 kg. of meth, which was trafficked through the studio.”

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!