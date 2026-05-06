Peewee Longway Agrees To Plea Deal Amid Federal Drug & Gun Charges

BY Alexander Cole
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Rich Homie Quan 10 Year Anniversary Concert
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 27: Peewee Longway performs during Rich Homie Quan 10 Year Anniversary Concert at Tabernacle on September 27, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
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Following a long Federal legal battle, Peewee Longway has chosen to take a plea deal, and will be sentenced on July 9.

Back in September of 2024, Peewee Longway was arrested in his home state of Georgia by Federal authorities. He was subsequently hit with a five-count indictment that involved Federal drug and gun charges.

Prosecutors allege that a studio belonging to Longway was housing 3,000 Fentanyl pills. Furthermore, it was alleged that there were six firearms in the studio, with more firearms found in the artist's home. It was then stated that there was “compelling evidence tying defendant to a transaction involving 4 kg. of meth, which was trafficked through the studio.”

Alleged text messages were found that implied an effort to traffic drugs. Needless to say, these were some major allegations that could have put Peewee Longway behind bars for decades.

According to Complex, Peewee Longway took a plea deal back on April 1. He pleaded guilty to two charges, including Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

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Peewee Longway Sentencing
MATE.Bike Launch at Maxfield
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 22: Hip Hop Artist Peewee Longway attends the MATE.Bike Launch at Maxfield on June 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for MATE.Bike )

In return for this plea deal, prosecutors will recommend a maximum sentence of 14 years. Meanwhile, Peewee Longway's defense will not ask for a sentence of less than 10 years.

With Longway facing between 10 and 14 years in prison, he will now have to wait until July 9 to get his official sentencing. At this time, he is also facing another Federal case in Georgia, although there have been very few updates on the case.

Last night, it was revealed that some of Longway's jewelry was being auctioned off by the Federal Government. Some of the pieces are going for thousands of dollars.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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