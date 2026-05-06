Peewee Longway Agrees To Plea Deal Amid Federal Drug & Gun Charges

Back in September of 2024, Peewee Longway was arrested in his home state of Georgia by Federal authorities. He was subsequently hit with a five-count indictment that involved Federal drug and gun charges.
Prosecutors allege that a studio belonging to Longway was housing 3,000 Fentanyl pills. Furthermore, it was alleged that there were six firearms in the studio, with more firearms found in the artist's home. It was then stated that there was “compelling evidence tying defendant to a transaction involving 4 kg. of meth, which was trafficked through the studio.”
Alleged text messages were found that implied an effort to traffic drugs. Needless to say, these were some major allegations that could have put Peewee Longway behind bars for decades.
According to Complex, Peewee Longway took a plea deal back on April 1. He pleaded guilty to two charges, including Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
Peewee Longway Sentencing
In return for this plea deal, prosecutors will recommend a maximum sentence of 14 years. Meanwhile, Peewee Longway's defense will not ask for a sentence of less than 10 years.
With Longway facing between 10 and 14 years in prison, he will now have to wait until July 9 to get his official sentencing. At this time, he is also facing another Federal case in Georgia, although there have been very few updates on the case.
Last night, it was revealed that some of Longway's jewelry was being auctioned off by the Federal Government. Some of the pieces are going for thousands of dollars.