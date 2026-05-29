INDO - Album by Peewee Longway

Peewee Longway has always delivered for his fans, and today, he came through with a smooth 10-track project, "INDO."

Peewee Longway has been going through a difficult legal situation. However, that is not stopping him from dropping new music for his fans. For instance, on Friday, he came through with the new album, INDO. This is a short and sweet 10-track project with songs that are mostly 2 minutes in length. The album has a couple of features from the likes of Rich Homie Quan and HoodRich Pablo Juan. If you are a fan of Peewee Longway and his unique style, then this is an album you will certainly enjoy.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!