INDO - Album by Peewee Longway

Peewee Longway has been going through a difficult legal situation. However, that is not stopping him from dropping new music for his fans. For instance, on Friday, he came through with the new album, INDO. This is a short and sweet 10-track project with songs that are mostly 2 minutes in length. The album has a couple of features from the likes of Rich Homie Quan and HoodRich Pablo Juan. If you are a fan of Peewee Longway and his unique style, then this is an album you will certainly enjoy.
Release Date: May 29, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for INDO
- Flip Thru It ft. Rich Homie Quan
- OVERNIGHT
- Money Gettin Bastard
- Dogshit ft. HoodRich Pablo Juan
- WAT WE ON
- Trappin Fa Sum
- Fell In Love
- Rollin
- INDO
- JET