Hoodrich Pablo Juan only wants three things in the world: Money, Power, and Respect. If he wants to get them, he’s certainly on the right track.

After graduating from the streets to the studio, Hoodrich got to work. It didn’t take long for him to be recognized (his first mixtape, Designer Drugz, featured verses from artists such as Quavo and Peewee Longway), and it also didn’t take long for him to establish an expansive catalogue. Since 2015, Hoodrich Pablo Juan has dropped upwards of two studio albums, 7 solo mixtapes, and 8 collab mixtapes. With that much music, it helps that he’s an easy listen. His voice is deep but sedated, and in contrast with his upbeat flows, creates an interesting dynamic.

Photo Credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images