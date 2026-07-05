The Air Jordan 7 "Tennis Day" Is Already Splitting Opinions

Grade school photos of the Air Jordan 7 "Tennis Day" have already made their way online. Adult sizing is expected to follow on September 9th. The colorway pulls from Andre Agassi's old Nike Air Tech Challenge II.

It's the shoe that helped define tennis style during the early 1990s. This pair uses a light grey base with mesh underlays throughout. Neon green and pink accents show up across the midsole and tongue. Black speckling adds texture, echoing the splatter graphics from Agassi's original sneaker.

A tennis ball detail replaces the usual basketball graphic near the ankle. So far, reaction to the early images has been pretty mixed at best. Plenty of people online aren't loving how the colors come together. Some feel the neon tones clash with the shoe's neutral base.

Jordan Brand is still moving forward with the September timeline regardless. The release lines up with the closing stretch of the US Open. This marks one of the few new Air Jordan 7 colorways in years. The model has largely sat on the sidelines since 2023. Whether opinions shift once official images drop remains to be seen. For now, the "Tennis Day" pair is a talking point either way.

Air Jordan 7 “Tennis Day”

The Agassi connection runs deeper than just color choices on this pair. Tinker Hatfield designed both the Air Jordan 7 and Agassi's Tech Challenge II.

The shared designer makes the crossover feel less random than it first looks. Agassi wore his shoe while breaking tennis's strict all-white dress code. He leaned into loud colors and became known for that rebellious streak.

Michael Jordan shared a similar attitude toward shaking up his own sport. That parallel seems to be the real reasoning behind this release. Even so, plenty of longtime Jordan fans wanted a straightforward retro instead.