Chrisean Rock Must Cough Up $40K After Failing To Appear In Assault Case

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Chrisean Rock Must Pay 40K Failing To Appear Assault Case
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Chrisean Rock attends the 5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)
Lashala Irby had claimed Chrisean Rock assaulted her in 2023 at a Hollywood premiere and sought $250K in damages.

Chrisean Rock is still dealing with a lot of relationship drama concerning her former partner Blueface. But that's not all on her plate. According to HOT 97, a California superior court judge hit Chrisean with a $40K default judgement for failing to appear in her assault case regarding Lashala Irby's lawsuit against her.

For those unaware, Irby had accused her of physically assaulting, injuring, and emotional distressing her in 2023 in an altercation at a Hollywood premiere. She sought around $250K in damages, but the judge in this case did not find sufficient evidence to provide the full reward.

Rock did not attend a default prove-up hearing in Burbank Superior Court and reportedly did not participate in the litigation. Judge Frank M. Tavelman heard Irby's testimony before handing down his written ruling on the default judgement.

"Here, plaintiff did not provide sufficient evidence to support an award of more than $230,000 in general damages," Judge Tavelman reportedly wrote. "Her testimony regarding embarrassment and helplessness was brief and lacked detail concerning the severity or ongoing impact of these feelings."

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Chrisean Rock's Lawsuit
5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 20: Chrisean Rock attends the 5th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton on June 20, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)

The circulation of an alleged video of the incident supported the emotional distress claims for general damages, which reportedly totaled almost $38,100. "I was violently assaulted by a well-known celebrity and that assault was captured on video that continues to circulate across the internet to this day," Lashala Irby reportedly shared. "The ongoing public exposure of the alleged assault has magnified my suffering in a way that words can hardly capture."

She claimed the encounter with the entertainer began peacefully, but Chrisean allegedly attacked her "suddenly and without warning." Per court filings, Rock didn't contest the claims against her, and Irby argued she "refused to appear in this case, leaving her conduct unchallenged."

Prior to this default judgement, Irby reportedly reached a tentative settlement of $35K with Zeus Networks LLC and MGP XI-GPI Laurel Plaza LLC. The claims against those entities thus found a resolution. This new judgement only applies to the Baddies alum.

Elsewhere, Chrisean Rock is updating fans on family life and dealing with the Blueface fallout all throughout.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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