Skepta Blasts Grown Men Pestering North West At Paris Fashion Week

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Skepta Blasts Grown Men Pestering North West Paris Fashion Week
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Skepta attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images)
Skepta took to social media to argue with fans about how folks interacted with North West while asking for pictures.

Skepta rarely speaks about matters that don't concern him, which is what makes his rare call-outs all the more noteworthy. Recently, he took to Twitter to blast "grown men" and "complete strangers" who he and many others feel made North West uncomfortable during her Paris Fashion Week visit.

Videos surfaced online of the 13-year-old greeting fans. In one particular clip, a male fan grabs her for a hug instead of doing the handshake she was asking for. The U.K. rapper took to social media yesterday (Saturday, June 27) to call this behavior out.

"A blind man could see she wanted a handshake kmt," he wrote, captioning the aforementioned clip. "My fans know I try to stay out of peoples business but damn the way grown men, complete strangers, try to use North makes me sick."

One fan replied to Big Smoke by claiming all North's piercings made her "skip being a teenager," so she's only a child by age, not by outlook. "WOW!! Protect your kids people. Protect your kids!" he wrote. "Sickening, schools teaching French, German & English when really the language most people need to f***ing learn is ‘Body Language.’"

One user asked "Is hugging a social offense now?," which led to a heated response from Skep. "What are you talking about?! She is 13 years old and she put her hand out for a handshake, you don’t ignore that. I can’t believe some these replies to my tweet."

Read More: Can North West Actually Live Up To Her Dad’s Legacy?

Skepta Defends North West

We will see if this leads to more debates and conversations or if the "MINK SB" MC's callout will nip this in the bud.

North West's image has come under fire from some fans, with some pointing to Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's parenting and others instead focusing on media sensationalization and exposure. In any case, many fans are forgetting about North's own agency and letting narratives go to their head, tainting proper decorum, public decency, and respect.

She's got a tour coming up, and hopefully fans learn to keep their distance respectfully. Meanwhile, Skepta's been keeping it low-key with new music, and hopefully there is more great material to come.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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