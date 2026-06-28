Skepta Blasts Grown Men Pestering North West At Paris Fashion Week

Skepta rarely speaks about matters that don't concern him, which is what makes his rare call-outs all the more noteworthy. Recently, he took to Twitter to blast "grown men" and "complete strangers" who he and many others feel made North West uncomfortable during her Paris Fashion Week visit.

Videos surfaced online of the 13-year-old greeting fans. In one particular clip, a male fan grabs her for a hug instead of doing the handshake she was asking for. The U.K. rapper took to social media yesterday (Saturday, June 27) to call this behavior out.

"A blind man could see she wanted a handshake kmt," he wrote, captioning the aforementioned clip. "My fans know I try to stay out of peoples business but damn the way grown men, complete strangers, try to use North makes me sick."

One fan replied to Big Smoke by claiming all North's piercings made her "skip being a teenager," so she's only a child by age, not by outlook. "WOW!! Protect your kids people. Protect your kids!" he wrote. "Sickening, schools teaching French, German & English when really the language most people need to f***ing learn is ‘Body Language.’"

One user asked "Is hugging a social offense now?," which led to a heated response from Skep. "What are you talking about?! She is 13 years old and she put her hand out for a handshake, you don’t ignore that. I can’t believe some these replies to my tweet."

Skepta Defends North West

We will see if this leads to more debates and conversations or if the "MINK SB" MC's callout will nip this in the bud.

North West's image has come under fire from some fans, with some pointing to Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's parenting and others instead focusing on media sensationalization and exposure. In any case, many fans are forgetting about North's own agency and letting narratives go to their head, tainting proper decorum, public decency, and respect.