handshake
- MusicDJ Khaled Reveals Why He Refused Tony Yayo's Handshake"If I would have completely embraced him, I probably wouldn’t have been able to sleep at night," DJ Khaled says.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureVince Vaughn Scolded For Shaking Hands With Donald Trump At NCAA ChampionshipSome are angered, others are not surprised. By Noah C
- SportsRichard Sherman Comments On Baker Mayfield Handshake Controversy: WatchIt was all a misunderstanding.By Alexander Cole
- SocietyEl Chapo Allegedly Killed Cartel Boss' Brother Over A Handshake InsultThe ego can be deadly. By Zaynab
- MusicChris Brown's Young Fan Who Fainted Speaks Out: "I Was Starstruck"Parion McCoy will eventually outlive the day he fainted on stage.By Devin Ch