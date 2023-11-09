DJ Khaled Reveals Why He Refused Tony Yayo’s Handshake

“If I would have completely embraced him, I probably wouldn’t have been able to sleep at night,” DJ Khaled says.

Tony Yayo appeared on Drink Champs in July, where he revealed that back in 2005, DJ Khaled refused to shake his hand. According to him, his refusal stemmed from the fact that G-Unit was beefing with Fat Joe, who Khaled was friends with. “I had ‘[So] Seductive’ dropping," he explained. "I didn’t know nothing about the music business. We beefing with [Fat Joe]... You f*ck with Fat Joe, Khaled ain’t fucking with you."

He recalled linking up with DJ Khaled in Miami in attempts to promote his record, but knowing that it wasn't a good idea from the start. "So we go up there," he began. "I told these n***as, ‘Yo, don’t take me to DJ Khaled. Fat Joe, that’s his man. He damn near Terror Squad.'” When he got there, he said that DJ Khaled pretended to shake his and before telling him, “f*ck outta here.”

DJ Khaled Tells His Side Of The Story

DJ Khaled has now addressed the situation, telling his side of the story during his recent appearance on Club Shay Shay. “At that time, I work at a radio station,” he described. “Everybody’s welcome at a radio station so you could never involve them type of situations and I understood that. And I’ve always been somebody that showed love, but when they told me [Yayo] was coming up I was like, ‘Wow.’"

“You know, him and my man don’t get along," he continued. "[Fat Joe] is my brother, for real. I was just saying to myself, ‘This is gonna be hard for me’ because if I would have completely embraced him, I probably wouldn’t have been able to sleep at night. And if I did, I would have called [Fat Joe] immediately like, ‘This is what happened.’ That’s how much I care.” As for whether or not DJ Khaled would do things differently, he claims that he wouldn't. Instead, he says he'd simply avoid the interaction altogether. Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

