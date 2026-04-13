MINK SB - Song by JAE5 featuring Skepta, Skillibeng, & Lojay

UK record producer JAE5 has teamed up with Skepta, Skillibeng, and Lojay for a multi-faceted new song called "MINK SB."

JAE5 is an experienced record producer who has produced some phenomenal songs. He is someone who can bring artists together, and on his new song, "MINK SB," that is exactly what he did. This new song features the likes of Skepta , Skillibeng, and Lojay. There are many layers to the track. Various sounds are being presented, and they are blended in a way that speaks to the diversity of JAE5's talents. Ultimately, this is a fun song and one that we recommend you give a listen to.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!