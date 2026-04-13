MINK SB - Song by JAE5 featuring Skepta, Skillibeng, & Lojay

JAE5 is an experienced record producer who has produced some phenomenal songs. He is someone who can bring artists together, and on his new song, "MINK SB," that is exactly what he did. This new song features the likes of Skepta, Skillibeng, and Lojay. There are many layers to the track. Various sounds are being presented, and they are blended in a way that speaks to the diversity of JAE5's talents. Ultimately, this is a fun song and one that we recommend you give a listen to.
Release Date: April 10, 2026
Genre: UK Rap, Afrobeats
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from MINK SB
But he don't hear me, the boy's itchin' to rob somethin'
See somethin' that glistens (Baow)
Pop somethin', make the doctor have a stitching (Grr)
Man, the guy's wicked