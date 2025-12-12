Half Clip - EP by J Hus

J Hus continues to be one of the leaders of the UK rap scene, and he is always dropping some heat. This was especially true on Friday, as he blessed his fans with a new three-track EP. This is a very no-nonsense way of going about things, and you can't help but appreciate the effort here. Skepta and Seyi Vibez appear on some of the songs here. Of course, it's J Hus, so all three tracks are quality and certainly worth your time. Yet another great addition to what has been a stacked New Music Friday.
Release Date: December 12, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Half Clip
- Outside ft. Skepta
- Banana Clip
- Richer ft. Seyi Vibez