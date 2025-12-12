Half Clip - EP by J Hus

UK rapper J Hus has come through with a light, three-track EP in which he has teamed up with the likes of Skepta and Seyi Vibez.

J Hus continues to be one of the leaders of the UK rap scene, and he is always dropping some heat. This was especially true on Friday, as he blessed his fans with a new three-track EP. This is a very no-nonsense way of going about things, and you can't help but appreciate the effort here. Skepta and Seyi Vibez appear on some of the songs here. Of course, it's J Hus, so all three tracks are quality and certainly worth your time. Yet another great addition to what has been a stacked New Music Friday.

