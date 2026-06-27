An Rare Unreleased Air Jordan 6 Sample Just Surfaced

A sample of the Air Jordan 6 in an olive colorway has surfaced online. The pair was reportedly meant for a holiday 2018 release that never happened. Suede covers most of the upper in a deep olive green tone. A gum-toned outsole adds contrast against the darker upper.

Black detailing appears around the eyelets and heel area for added depth. The midsole carries that same gum tone seen on the outsole below it. A small Jordan Air tag sits stitched into the heel area. Sample tags are also visible inside the shoe in close-up shots.

This pair never made it past the sample stage. Sneakers like this sometimes leak years later through resellers or private collectors. Without an official release, samples like this stay rare and hard to verify. They also tend to draw attention once images start circulating online.

The Air Jordan 6 has seen plenty of color variations since its original 1991 release. Suede builds in particular have become more common across recent retros. This olive version fits that pattern, even though it stayed shelved for years. It remains unclear why this colorway was held back from release.

There's no indication this pair will see a retail release anytime soon. For now, it exists only as a sample that surfaced well after its original timeline.

Air Jordan 6 "Olive Canvas" Sample

Sample sneakers usually come from a brand's design and sales process before retail. Teams use them to test materials, get feedback, or pitch ideas internally. Most samples never make it to a public release for various reasons. Sometimes a colorway gets cut, delayed, or replaced by something else.

This olive Jordan 6 appears to be one of those shelved ideas. The deep green suede stands out against the gum outsole and midsole. That combination wasn't common in the Jordan 6 lineup around 2018. Black accents around the eyelets help tie the upper and sole together.