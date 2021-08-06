Although YNW Melly's ongoing legal saga stretches on, his team and close collaborators have remained optimistic that the 22-year-old rapper will return home sooner than expected and continue to be one of the music industry's most sensational artists, despite the heinous charges brought against him. Now, several weeks after artists like Fredo Bang have been teasing that he has been working on a new album, YNW Melly has finally come through with some surprisingly good news.

According to the currently jailed artist, he has an album coming as soon as next week. "Friday The 13th Melvin coming out to play," YNW Melly reveals. "#JustAMatterOfSlime #presave Comment what Song On The Album U Excited for, i might drop it early."



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Titled Just A Matter Of Slime, YNW Melly's forthcoming album is set to arrive next week on Friday, August 13, and the 12-track project looks to be an insanely star-studded effort. The forthcoming album features previously released tracks such as "Pieces" with Queen Naija, "Yung N**** Shit" with YNW Gunna & Hotboii, “Thugged Out” with Kodak Black, and the eclectic solo single "Na Na Na Boo Boo."

Furthermore, additional artists such as Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Young Thug, Lil Tjay, Kevin Gates, Future, and Tee Grizzley are all set to appear on the highly anticipated project as well.

Check out the full tracklist for Just A Matter Of Slime below. Are you looking forward to hearing new YNW Melly music on Friday the 13th?