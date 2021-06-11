YNW Melly is teasing "a surprise" he has in store for his fans but is tight-lipped as to what that might be. The "Murder on My Mind" rapper hinted at something new on the way with a post on Instagram, Thursday.

"I got a surprise for everyone but I’m not telling what it is," Melly wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. "In just a matter of slime."

While he didn't confirm anything specific, earlier this year, the rapper teased that a new album could be expected soon and asked fans what collaborations they wanted to see on the project.

"Y’all miss me???" he asked on Twitter. "Who wants a new Melly album?? Drop what collabs yall want to see in the comments n Ima get to it."

Melly has been in prison since 2019 and is facing the death penalty while he awaits trial for the murders of his two friends, YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy. His codefendant, YNW Bortlen, was released on bond; however, Melly wasn't able to receive the same deal. Regardless, he's still told fans that he'll "soon" be back.

His last studio album, titled Melly Vs. Melvin, was released in 2019 while he was behind bars.