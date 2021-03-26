mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YNW Melly Childishly Taunts His Opps On "Na Na Na Boo Boo"

Joshua Robinson
March 26, 2021 09:05
Following his Kodak Black collab, YNW Melly channels his inner kid with the taunting single "Na Na Na Boo Boo."


As YNW Melly's legal struggle continue, the Hip-Hop community is waiting with bated breath and see whether the talented Florida rapper will make it out of prison as a free man or do serious jail time for allegedly killing his two close associates, YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser. Compared to when other rappers who have faced major criminal charges and endured prison bids, #FreeMelly isn't a call for freedom that all Hip-Hop fans can stand behind. Still, many will take new YNW Melly music whenever they can, so several fans are likely ecstatic that the Florida artist has returned with another single, mere weeks after his collaboration with Kodak Black.

In "Na Na Na Boo Boo," YNW Melly channels his inner kid by repeatedly using the childish playground taunt that the rapper named his song after. In between a bevy of whiny "Na Na Na Boo Boo"-s, Melly actually delivers pretty vicious bars, as he talks about having sex with his enemy's girlfriends and killing his opposition if necessary. At three-minutes long, the Florida artist's new release is admittedly a bit unorthodox, but it definitely reflects Melly's childlike creativity.  

Check out YNW Melly's quirky new single "Na Na Na Boo Boo" below.

Quotable Lyrics

I don't wanna f*ck the baby, cause I heard she ugly
Shorty wanna f*ck me, but I know the p*ssy musty
I am not a cleaner, but you know that p*ssy dusty
That choppa gon' kill you, I swear to God we drill you

