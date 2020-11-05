In a new report by Complex, it is stated that the Broward County court system is reportedly reviewing an audio recording of YNW Melly confessing to the double murder of his two friends, Christopher “YNW Juvy” Thomas Jr. and Anthony “YNW Sakchaser” Williams.

The 21-year-old Florida native has been in jail for nearly the last two years, where he has repeatedly claimed his innocence in a double murder case. Alongside YNW Bortlen, who posted bond in May, YNW Melly is accused of staging a drive-by shooting and killing his two friends, YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser. He reportedly drove around for a bit with their bodies in the car before bringing them to the hospital.



The report explains that a new lawsuit has been filed by the families of Melly's alleged victims against the rapper, his mother, and his manager for millions of dollars. The civil suit would allow a jury to decide if the plaintiffs are liable to receive monetary compensation, should Melly be proven guilty.

Attorney Todd Baker, who is representing Williams' family, told Complex that, prior to the shooting, "tension began to develop between the once cohesive group of friends about how the money should be distributed. When there are less people splitting up the prospective money, the people on the receiving end will get more."



Things are not looking good for Melly because, in a hearing from August 2019, it was reportedly revealed that a video exists of the rapper admitting to murder. "There’s no regret for the shit that I did for that n***a to die," he allegedly says in the video, which was filmed one month following the murders of his friends. According to Broward County Assistant State Attorney Kristine Bradley's description, Melly goes on to put a pen to his head as though it were a gun, mimes pulling the trigger, and throws up a Blood gang sign.

YNW Melly faces the death penalty if he is proven guilty.

