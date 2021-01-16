Despite being incarcerated, YNW Melly has continued to drop music, announcing yet another album release at the end of last year. The rapper turned himself in back in 2019 on double murder charges, accused of slaying his two close friends YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser. What made the accused crimes especially insidious is the close nature of their relationship prior to the murders, all belonging to the YNW collective. In a new Adam22 interview with VladTV, the podcast host recalls an interview he did with the "Murder On My Mind" rapper where he was accompanied by the two men he's accused of killing.

"That interview was not good," he said right off the bat. "That was a weird one, like you know, he's a person he'll always talk about the two sides of his personality Melly or Melvin or whatever, I mean, I think I only kicked it with him two times in person and the one time, the first time it was in the studio we just hung out and he was a huge ball of energy," he explained, adding he was full of life.



"And then," he continued, "I interview him a couple of months later and it was a completely different energy. And I don't know if it was necessarily because he had seen a lot in the industry and just in its few months at that point or just that was his day...the one thing that went viral after his case was that I was saying how I wouldn't get somebody's name tattooed on my face unless they had died, and then he's talking about his boys who are sitting right there." He then goes on to say he didn't realize that until after they passed that they were sitting right next to the rapper as he talked about his tattoos of them on his face.

The two hosts then went on to compare their interviews with the artist.

Check out the full interview below and let us know what you think of Adam22's assessment of the interaction.

