There wasn't much promotion done ahead of time for YNW Melly's new song "Thugged Out", which features the recently-freed rapper Kodak Black. The two Florida-bred artists delivered a standout song on Thursday night but, shortly after it was released, Kodak had some words about the mix, calling out how his vocals were mixed off-beat.

"Dam They Got Me Off Beat Af On This Melly Song SMH," said Kodak in a since-deleted tweet. "We Gone Have To Revisit This One Later.." Fans were quick to react to the tweet, telling Kodak that the song was still fire and that it should be kept the way it was. YNW Melly even responded (from behind bars, no less) and told the superstar rapper that his team was figuring it out. "We getting dat bih rite it’s melvin n yak stop playing with our top engenier [sic]," said the incarcerated artist.

The new song, titled "Thugged Out", is among one of the more exciting releases from last night's slate of new music. It marks the latest collaboration between Kodak Black and YNW Melly, who have been mutually supportive throughout their equally troubling legal situations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Free Melly & Melvin (@ynwmelly)

Listen to the song above and let us know if you hear what Kodak is talking about. Do you think the song sounds fine, or should it be reworked?