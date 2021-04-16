There have been all sorts of rumors regarding YNW Melly and his present legal status. As you may know, the 21-year-old rapper was arrested over two years ago on double murder charges but his trial has been held up. His co-defendant, YNW Bortlen, was released from jail before getting arrested again last week for allegedly violating his bond conditions. As for Melly, he remains locked up without much information about whether he'll be coming home soon.

Some of the rumors involve Track, YNW Melly's manager, who was also the former manager of King Von. Because of everything Track has been through in the last few years, as well as his interviews following Von's passing, people have been talking about him, even sharing allegations that Track handed over key evidence to the cops in Melly's case. He sat down for a new interview with DJ Akademiks to clear everything up.



Broward's Sheriff's Office via Getty Images

Responding to the rumors that Track had a part in YNW Melly getting locked up for the last two years, the rapper's manager said, "Bro, Melly clearly turned himself in. Obviously, no one's in jail because of me. If a situation happened where it's a lot of things unraveling-- you got the police, you got the detectives, you got the prosecutors, you got everybody trying to figure things out-- I'm Melly's day-to-day manager. When these incidents happen, of course, the first person they're gonna put a microscope on is me. I'm with him every day. I'm moving him around. When they came, they came not only for suspects, they tried to, of course, throw me in there."

Track says that he told the detectives that he didn't know anything that happened, claiming that he was home when the double-murder incident took place. "I found out the next morning when the world found out," he said. "I was actually chillin', I was playing 2K at the crib, enjoying being home. The next morning, I found out the same thing that happened when you guys found out. But due to certain situations that was already previously situated, like shows, travel, videos, we ended up going right back to it."



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Track asked Melly to cancel everything on his schedule to deal with the consequences of what happened, but the rapper said he wanted to keep working. As for the cell phone that was allegedly handed in with evidence incriminating Melly, Track says that there was a warrant for everything and nothing was handed to the cops willingly. "If you clearly look, then you can see, they came to my house, they had a warrant, they broke down my door, took items. You have other individuals that's cooperating with the police that's saying, 'Track was involved. He had the weapons. He got rid of this.' Which are all theories, of course. It's just unfortunate because my name is getting dragged into it all around the board."

Listen to everything Track said about the YNW Melly rumors below. Timestamps are included in the video.