Just as his career was beginning to catapult to new heights, YMW Melly shocked listeners by being arrested and charged with two counts of the first-degree murders of his two friends YNW Sakchaser and YNW Juvy in 2018. He remains behind bars as he awaits his trial, but his co-defendant in the case YNW Bortlen was released on $90,000 bail in 2020 and placed on house arrest.

According to documents obtained by XXL on Monday (April 12), Bortlen, née Cortlen Henry, was arrested and booked in Miami on April 8th after violating the terms of his pre-trial release. An out-of-county Affidavit for Failure to Comply had been issued for Bortlen's arrest on April 5th and he was deemed a fugitive and wanted in Broward County, Florida. The terms of his bail allow him to leave his home for work, but he was later tracked to a private residence and then to the King of Diamonds strip club in Miami.

The next day, the 21-year-old rapper was once again permitted to leave for work, but he was tracked to Playhouse Gentleman's Club and G5 Gentleman's Club, which are both strip club venues in the Miami area. These prompted the warrant for his arrest to be issued and his bond to also be revoked.

While YNW Bortlen was granted a bond release last summer, his co-defendant YNW Melly did not receive the same fortune even after testing positive for coronavirus in April of last year.

As for Melly, despite being behind bars, he's been pretty consistent with musical releases. He and the recently released Kodak Black dropped a collaboration together last month, although the Pompano Beach rapper has expressed dissatisfaction with it.

