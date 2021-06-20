Kodak Black shared a picture on Instagram, Saturday, of himself with XXXTentacion and YNW Melly's mothers. The post comes after the release of his new song, "Falling Over," a tribute to the late XXXTentacion.

"Long Live @xxxtentacion," he captioned the photo. He added: "#FreeMelly."

XXXTentacion was fatally shot at a motorcycle dealership in Florida back in 2018 at just 20 years of age. The shooters stole a Louis Vuitton bag containing $50k from him and fled the scene. Four suspects have been arrested and are awaiting trial.

"Come alive Jahseh because I need an angel. I know you didn't know you can die like this," Black raps on his new tribute song. The track was released on the three-year anniversary of X's death.



Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Melly was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder back in 2019. He currently faces life imprisonment or the death penalty if convicted and is awaiting trial.

Melly's mother Jamie King, reflected on her son's incarceration, two years after his arrest, earlier this year.

"Today makes 2 years that you been locked up... Free my heart in human form," King captioned a heartfelt post on Instagram.

