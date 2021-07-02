mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YNW Melly Checks In With Queen Naija On "Pieces"

Yoni Yardeni
July 02, 2021 13:59
189 Views
02
0
SpotifySpotify
Spotify

Pieces
YNW Melly Feat. Queen Naija

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

It's become hard to tell if YNW Melly is a rapper or strictly crooner.


Although still incarcerated for murder charges, YNW Melly continues to drop some high-quality stuff, and it's needless to say he's got his hopes up in regards to taking that even further through the summer.

On this new track, he details the lack of communication between himself and an old flame of his ("Haven't spoke to you it's been a couple weeks / I'm just checkin' making sure you're breathing") as he glides up and down the hook. 

In all honesty, Queen Naija is the standout of the song all to herself. Needless to say how hard it is to believe that these two even ended up making a song together, but, damn, she really goes in. She even suggests that her partner is in some desperate need of therapy, singing "Swear you got deep-rooted issues, it ain't healthy," which is insanely bold to just come out in the middle of an argument.

While we wait for his new album to drop, you can hear the newest Melly track below, and let us know which verse you like more.

Quotable Lyrics:
Got a text from you, it said that you were leavin' (You were leavin')
And I don't even really know the reason (I don't know the reason)
Haven't spoke to you, its been a couple weeks (Been a couple weeks)
And, I'm just checkin', makin' sure that you're still breathin

YNW Melly
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  2
  0
  189
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
YNW Melly Queen Naija YNW #freemelly new release
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS YNW Melly Checks In With Queen Naija On "Pieces"
02
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject