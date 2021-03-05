YNW Melly & Kodak Black Unite On "Thugged Out"

YNW Melly is one of the most talented melodists in recent years to come out of Florida, but his legal history has fans divided on whether he should be given the chance to return to the public. Charged in the double murder of his two close friends, YNW Melly remains incarcerated as he faces the death penalty. His trial has not begun yet but his team continues to promise fans that he'll be returning home soon, despite the fact that he's been away for over two years.

Still, Melly has been giving his supporters a lot of new music to digest during this troubling period. He released Melly Vs. Melvin from behind bars in 2019, and he officially shared his new single "Thugged Out" with the recently-freed Kodak Black on Thursday night.

The song's release didn't come without its share of controversy as, shortly after it dropped, Kodak took to Twitter to call out the mix engineer, saying that his verse was offbeat. "Dam They Got Me Off Beat Af On This Melly Song SMH," he wrote. "We Gone Have To Revisit This One Later." YNW Melly wrote back that everything was being handled by his team, and from the sounds of the song, it may have already been fixed.

Listen to "Thugged Out" below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Free Melly, I'm in the same old boat

I'ma need some dope, I slide the C.O. a note

I got a few n***as who hidin' in PC

'Cause they already knowin' it's up when they see me

Speakin' sign language to my brother

Told him to make me another cutter, my mind in the gutter

I ain't no slime, but I fuck with YNW