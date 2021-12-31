In November, reports circulated that Trey Songz had been named in a sexual assault investigation in Las Vegas, and now, another accusation has been raised against the Passion, Pain & Pleasure artist.

Dylan Gonzalez, one-half of the Gonzalez Twins, hit Twitter with a serious allegation against the Grammy-nominated R&B singer early on New Year's Eve. Gonzalez and twin her sister, Dakota, played basketball at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas during the mid-2010s until pressure from the NCAA led them to choose their music career over the college basketball campaign. However, Dylan Gonzalez's tweet is not the music update that her supporters were likely expecting.



Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

At 12:41 a.m. on Friday, Gonzalez wrote, "Trey Songz is a rapist. Lord forgive me I Couldn't hold that in another year. See you in 2022."

In the hours following her tweet, she has only reposted the message to her Instagram account, so there is currently no more information or details to explain her accusation against Trey Songz. At this time, the Grammy-nominated artist has not responded to Gonzalez's claims, which arrive weeks after he was also named in a $20 million sexual assault lawsuit.

See Dylan Gonzalez's tweet below.

Keep it locked to HNHH for more updates regarding Dylan Gonzalez's rape allegations against Trey Songz.



Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

[via]