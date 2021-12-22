He has already reportedly been named in a case out of Las Vegas, but Trey Songz is adding to his legal woes with a new lawsuit. We previously reported that Trey was allegedly in Sin City to celebrate his birthday, but police claim that a woman stated she was a victim of sexual assault. As that case lingers, another has emerged out of Miami when a separate woman alleges that she was assaulted by Songz on New Year's Day back in 2018.

Jauhara Jeffries filed a civil lawsuit against Songz yesterday (December 20) where she makes claims that the assault allegedly occurred at Diddy's home on the exclusive Star Island.



According to NBC News, Jeffries says she attended a New Year's Eve party at the residence and stayed there for about two hours. She called a ride-sharing service because she and a few of her friends wanted to go to Miami's E11EVEN nightclub. Songz was allegedly leaving Diddy's party at that time as well and according to Jeffries, the singer heard the group of women talking about heading over to the nightclub. Documents state that he offered them a ride and invited the ladies to sit with him at his VIP table.

It alleges that while Jeffries was dancing on a couch, Songz sexually violated her with his fingers. It accuses him of pulling his hand away when Jeffries turned around, the suit says. “Plaintiff immediately got off of the couch, sat down, and was in a state of shock,” the lawsuit says. Another woman who went over to see what was wrong with Jeffries told her that Songz had also violated her with his fingers, the suit claims. Eventually, Songz, Jeffries, and her friends left the club and got back into his vehicle, according to the lawsuit, which claims that Songz took his shirt off during the ride and that “fearing more assault, plaintiff began recording defendant Songz for her own safety.”

Jeffries claims that Songz attempted to take the phone from her, but when she didn't turn it over, he kicked her out of the vehicle. She states that the singer's driver "violently pulled her out of the vehicle" as Songz "pushed her, and threw her onto the street" before issuing threats.

A representative for Songz reportedly denied the allegations and refused to issue a statement. The nightclub, however, did speak out and said that they "do not condone the alleged actions."



Jeffries names Songz, Diddy, and E11EVEN in the $20 million suit where she "alleges civil battery, as well as negligence and emotional distress." She reportedly did file the suit last year but remained anonymous. That suit was dismissed due to a "technical error," so she decided to refile.

E11EVEN is seeking to be removed from the lawsuit altogether.

