Trey Songz was at the nightclub this week when he nearly got into a horrible situation. A viral video that has been shared by multiple social media blogs shows the moment a woman poured something into his drink, and it appears that it was without his consent.

The video was shared by a third party who captured the moment, showing Trigga Trey speaking with a friend at the club when a woman pours something into his drink. He proceeds to give her the side-eye before looking down at his drink with skepticism before looking back at her with another glare. Clearly, the singer caught on to what had happened and was wary about taking another sip.



Arnold Turner/Getty Images

As the video continues to circulate this morning, there has been a divided response to it. Some people have found the clip to be pretty humorous, laughing at Trey's reaction to the entire ordeal. Others are claiming that the video isn't funny and that if the roles were reversed and the video showed Trey pouring something into the woman's drink, there would be a major issue.

Trey Songz has not commented on the video.

Watch it below and let us know your take on it.



