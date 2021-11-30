A developing story has put Trey Songz under the spotlight after it was reported that he was being investigated by Las Vegas police. The rapper has been laying low in recent years, especially after he revealed that he was going to be a father. Now that little Noah is here, the singer has been a proud, dedicated dad who loves showing off his little boy.

However, according to a new report by TMZ, Songz has also been under scrutiny by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department following an accusation of sexual assault.

There have not yet been many details shared about this case with outlets, including when this alleged assault was said to have occurred. TMZ reported, however, that "the report was made to the police on Sunday." The nature of the alleged assault, where it may have occurred, and who the alleged victim may have been having not been shared.

Songz was reportedly in Sin City over the weekend and was celebrating at celebrity favorite Drai's Nightclub on Saturday (November 27) evening. It was stated that Trey and his entourage invited "a group of females back to the hotel from the club."

It was reported that Trey Songz is cooperating with investigators and no arrests have been made. TMZ's report also does not implicitly state that accusations were made about Songz, only that there was an investigation and he had been named. More information regarding this case is expected to be revealed in the coming days and we will keep you updated with more information as soon as it is released.

