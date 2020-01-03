Trey Songz is starting off the year by fighting off some harsh allegations against his character, being accused of sexually assaulting several women at a Miami nightclub on January 1, 2018. As reported by The Blast, a lawsuit has officially been filed against the singer by a woman identifying as Jane Doe, asking for $10 million in damages after she claims to have been sexually assaulted by Songz.



Arnold Turner/Getty Images

According to the plaintiff, Trey Songz and Jane Doe were partying at Diddy's house in Miami for New Year's Eve a couple of years ago before they took off to E11EVEN Nightclub, where the battery reportedly took place. "This suit is based on claims of Assault, Battery, Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress, and Negligent Infliction of Emotional Distress," writes the suit. "Plaintiff is seeking more than Ten Million dollars ($10,000,000.00) in damages."

Jane Doe alleges that upon arriving at the club, she and Trey headed to a VIP section where the singer proceeded to forcibly place his hand underneath her dress, attempting to penetrate her vagina with his fingers. She was apparently not his only victim that night. Another female who was present at the party has confided in Doe, saying that Songz placed his fingers into her buttocks without her consent.

Trey Songz has been accused of assault in the past. We will keep you updated on any potential developments in this suit.



Craig Barritt/Getty Images