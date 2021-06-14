There's hardly a month that passes where Trey Songz doesn't end up making headlines. The singer nearly found himself in yet another controversial internet moment when a video of him sleeping hit the Internet. Now, it wasn't a video of the singer simply nodding off captured by one of his homeboys. It was a video shared by a woman which led to immediate speculation that they might be more than friends.



Shortly after the video started making rounds, a woman named Dime Racks cleared the air and stated that she did not share the video with any malicious intent. In fact, she said that she really didn't think that it would cause this much blowback.

"I want to publicly apologize to Trey. I never really meant for anything to, like, go to the extreme to The Shade Room, like, that's runnin' out," she explained. "I never posted it to Facebook. Somebody took it to Facebook and that's how it blew up and it got to The Shade Room. And I post things to my Snap all the time with different celebrities that's never gotten to The Shade Room. So, I don't know how the situation with Trey got there but I wanna apologize.

Trey has yet to respond to the apology, at least publicly but he did make a concerted effort to address the video with a little bit of help from Shaggy. The rapper shared a video to his story with "Wasn't Me" playing in the background, right when Shaggy sings, "But she caught me on the counter (wasn't me)/ Saw me bangin' on the sofa (wasn't me)."

