Things have not been looking too bright for Trey Songz in the legal department as of late. On one hand, the recording artist learned late last month that he would not be charged in connection to his viral arrest at a Chiefs game. Earlier this week, however, it was reported that Songz was being sued for an alleged assault on a venue's bar staff.

Continuing the legal trouble, the 36-year-old was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run incident. According to TMZ, law enforcement sources responded to a situation involving Songz and a woman who claims the singer hit her car, injuring her hand before speeding off.



Law enforcement sources tell the publication that the singer and an unnamed woman got into an argument while they were each in their respective cars shortly after midnight on Thursday (May 6). The argument is said to have escalated and the woman reported to officers that Trey bumped his car into hers at one point.

She then got out to confront him, and the woman claims that's when Songz sped off and hit her hand with his vehicle. She called officers, but they report that when she arrived Trey was long gone. Cops reported it as a hit-and-run.



According to sources, the woman reported hand pain but didn't seek further medical attention. Right now, it's unclear why they were arguing, but there is no indication of a prior relationship between them.

A source close to Trey's team says the allegations are completely false. We'll keep you updated on any follow-ups of the alleged hit-and-run incident. As mentioned, he recently got off the hook for his altercation with a cop during a Kansas City Chiefs playoff game.

