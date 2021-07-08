Just when you thought you'd heard the last of Karrine Steffans and her sexcapades, she's back with a few more explosive revelations. For decades, Steffans has shared her alleged stories of bedding down entertainers around the globe, many of whom fall in the Hip Hop category. Her memoir Confessions of a Video Vixen has been discussed and documented several times over the years, but it seems there are a few more stories that she's kept in the vault.

Steffans appeared on The Salon with Lala Milan and made a few allegations. "Trey Songz tried to pee on me for my birthday," she said before laughing. "I was like, 'Trey, that's not how birthdays work.' It was my 38th birthday."



David Livingston / Contributor / Getty Images

She also shared that she allegedly had sex with Michael B. Jordan in a hotel when he was 18. The now 34-year-old actor is happily in love with girlfriend Lori Harvey, and when Steffans was asked about her supposed experience with the star, she seemed unimpressed with the encounter.

"His mother did not like that," said Steffans "It was fine... It was alright." Apparently, Jordan wasn't the only teen Steffan was bedding down because she also claimed that she slept with Chris Brown when he was 18.

"I hope he was 18," she stated, adding that he may have been 19. In an alleged interaction with Brown, Steffans said he "took advantage" of her but it wasn't an encounter that she was upset about. "It wasn't my idea," she said. "He snuck up on me." Steffans recalled she was cleaning her tub while wearing a dress and Brown allegedly snuck up from behind.

"In my defense, he took advantage, but I liked it," Steffans added. "I didn't see it coming." Listen to the episode of The Salon with Lala Milan below.