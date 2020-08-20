Jordyn Woods Stars In Pop Smoke & Lil Tjay's "Mood Swings" Video

Pop Smoke and Lil Tjay's hit song "Mood Swings" is granted a video release, starring Jordyn Woods.

Pop Smoke's posthumous album Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon has officially been certified platinum, racking up over 1.5 billion streams in the United States. The project is a bop from beginning to end, but there are some highlights along the way, including "Mood Swings" with Lil Tjay.

The song showcases just how talented Pop Smoke was, getting in his singing bag as Lil Tjay also flexes his musical prowess. The track has been blowing up on social media and, with the album going plat today, Pop's team decided now was the perfect occasion to release the music video.

The video follows two baddies, including Jordyn Woods, as they take on the day, driving in a foreign whip and enjoying their day in the Hills. They spend some time by the pool, fool around in the mirror as they get their hair right, and more. Lil Tjay does not appear in the clip.

Whoever's idea it was to cast Jordyn Woods for this was spot-on.

Watch the new video above and let us know your thoughts in the comments.