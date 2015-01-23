sundance film festival
- Pop CultureEvan Rachel Wood Shares "Phoenix Rising" Trailer Detailing Alleged Abuse By Marilyn MansonThe film recently previewed at Sundance and in its trailer, Wood's mother called Manson a "predator" who "groomed" her daughter.By Erika Marie
- MoviesParkland Shooting Inspired Four New DocumentariesThe Parkland mass shooting has inspired a plethora of new documentaries. By Dominiq R.
- TVHBO Claims Russell Simmons' Rape Accusation DocumentaryHBO Max is the official home of "On The Record."By Dominiq R.
- MusicRussell Simmons Shares Yogi Inspiration Amid Sundance Premiere Of Sexual Assault DocThe doc received a standing ovation at the film festival. By Noah C
- RandomRussell Simmons' Sexual Assault Doc Receives Standing Ovation At Sundance Film FestivalThe documentary accusing Russell Simmons of sexual assault was surprisingly well-received at Sundance. By Dominiq R.
- RandomPost Malone Pulls Nasty Frat Party Beer Trick At SundancePost Malone wiped his face and then dunked the same hand into his beer.By Alex Zidel
- GramRussell Simmons Blasts Oprah Winfrey Over Doc, Calls It "Flavor Of Love"It's clear that he isn't happy.By Erika Marie
- Gram50 Cent Accuses Oprah Winfrey Of Targeting Black Men: "No Harvey Weinstein, No Epstein"Oprah is set to make a documentary about Russell Simmons's rape accuser.By Erika Marie
- MusicEminem Admits He's Still Looking To Eclipse "The Marshall Mathers LP"Em's competitive streak is something to behold, after decades on the prowl.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentMachine Gun Kelly And Pete Davidson Are Living it Up At SundanceThe two are promoting their film "Big Time Adolescence."By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentPete Davidson And Machine Gun Kelly Bro Out At Sundance Film FestivalThe actor and rapper have been friends for a while now.By Alexander Cole
- SocietyMichael Jackson's Family Calls "Leaving Neverland" A "Public Lynching"The Jackson family is not happy with the new documentary.By Alexander Cole
- Music"Leaving Neverland" To Reportedly Revive Wade Robson's AccusationsA former dancer will revive old claims against Michael Jackson.By Milca P.
- MusicMichael Jackson's Estate Slams Sexual Abuse Film Premiering At SundanceJackson's past will be reexamined. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyMalia Obama Participates In Dakota Access Pipeline Protests at SundanceWhen Malia Obama takes breaks from working at Sundance Film Festival, it's only so she can protest the Dakota Access Pipeline.By Devon Jefferson
- SocietyJay Z Expresses His Support For The Women's MarchJay Z offers advocacy for the Women's March and shares words of encouragement.By hnhh
- MusicJay Z Refuses To Answer Question About Donald TrumpFood for thought... don't ask Jay Z about his thoughts on Donald Trump if you're a reporter.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsRaekwon & Ghostface To Make Announcement At 2015 Sundance Film FestivalRae and Ghost to make big announcement at upcoming Sundance Film Festival. By Bruce Smith