sasha obama
- Pop CultureDrake Hits The Club With Malia And Sasha ObamaThe former first daughters celebrated Drake's "It's All A Blur" tour stop in L.A.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsClifton Powell's Son Is Dating Sasha Obama, Actor Shares Advice He GivesThe legendary actor says he wants his son to be "responsible, gentle, kind, loving, and supportive."By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsSasha Obama Dating Former College Basketball Player Clifton Powell Jr.Sasha Obama's new boo was revealed days after her mother confirmed she was in a relationship.By Jordan Schenkman
- Pop CultureAisha Tyler Calls Out "Messy Journalism" After Outlet Mistakes Her For Sasha ObamaThe outlet shared a photo of the 51-year-old actress running into Beyoncé and Jay-Z but claimed it was 20-year-old Sasha.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBarack Obama Shares Gorgeous Family Photo & Sweet Message For Valentine's DayThe former President penned a sweet dedication, "to the three who never fail to make me smile."By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureSasha Obama Given "Hot Girl" Status After "Thirst Trap" Photos Go ViralThe youngest daughter of former U.S President Barack Obama has gone viral with her hot girl fashion and style.By Faysia Green
- Pop CultureSasha Obama Could Reportedly Make Millions Off TikTok If She Wanted ToTwo CEOs of leading influencer-marketing agencies went on record to say that if Sasha Obama wanted to, she could easily make millions off of TikTok.By Ellie Spina
- Pop CultureSasha Obama Has A Private SoundCloud That She Hides From Her DadFormer President Barack Obama revealed that his youngest daughter, Sasha, has a secret SoundCloud playlist.By Ellie Spina
- Pop CultureSasha Obama Goes Viral After Rapping Along To City GirlsMany on social media were impressed with Sasha Obama's TikTok presence.By Alexander Cole
- RandomChristina Aguilera Dancer Twerks For Michelle Obama At ConcertMichelle Obama gave one of Christina Aguilera's dances an "air slap" when he stopped to twerk for the former First Lady.By Erika Marie
- GramObama Family's Thanksgiving Photo Shows Daughters Are All Grown UpThe college students posed alongside their parents for a holiday photo.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureSasha Obama Is A Hot Prospect For University Of Michigan SororitiesLet the games begin. By Noah C
- Pop CultureSasha Obama Enrolled To Attend The University Of Michigan This FallSasha begins her studies next week. By Chantilly Post
- SocietySasha Obama Went To Prom This Weekend & Twitter Lost ItSasha Obama looks so different from when she lived inside the White House.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJay-Z & Beyonce's "On The Run II" Tour Brought All The Celebrities OutJay-Z and Beyonce brought out all the celebrities during their extensive "On The Run II" tour. By Kiana Knight
- EntertainmentMichelle Obama Power Poses With Beyoncé's Mom at Paris ShowThe Obamas continue their friendship with the Carters.By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicSasha Obama Chills With Cardi B & Offset Backstage At Broccoli FestSasha, Cardi and Offset are quite the crew.By Chantilly Post
- MusicLil Yachty Says He Has Obama's Daughter's Phone NumberKylie Jenner was once the most famous person he had on his phone.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Shares Photo Of Sasha Obama Rocking An OVO CapDrake gave a shoutout to Sasha Obama for wearing an OVO cap.By hnhh