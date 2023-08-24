Drake Hits The Club With Malia And Sasha Obama

Earlier this week, Drake was spotted partying with Malia and Sasha Obama. The Canadian hitmaker and former first daughters hit The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood. They were celebrating his “It’s All A Blur” tour stop in L.A., and the sisters were seen leaving at around 4 a.m. It’s already been revealed that the Obamas are Drake fans, so their night out doesn’t come as too much of a shock.

Drake previously claimed that he could play former president Barack Obama in a movie, and it appears as though Obama’s on board. “I will say this, Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants,” he told Complex in 2020. “I mean, that is a talented, talented brother. So, if the time comes and he’s ready…” He added that his two children would likely approve. “Drake has, more importantly I think, my household’s stamp of approval,” he explained. “I suspect (my daughters) Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it.”

Drake’s “It’s All A Blur” Tour

Drake performs during Wicked (Spelhouse Homecoming Concert) Featuring 21 Savage at Forbes Arena at Morehouse College on October 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Drake kicked off his “It’s All A Blur” tour alongside 21 Savage in July, performing two shows in L.A. earlier this week. He’s scheduled to stop in Seattle and Vancouver before heading to Vegas next month. The tour’s been making headlines for celebrity guests, the countless bras thrown onstage, and updates on his new album. According to Amazon Music, For All The Dogs is scheduled to drop tomorrow (August 25). With that being said, fans are as eager as ever to get listening to Drizzy’s latest project.

Nicki Minaj and Bad Bunny are already confirmed to appear on For All The Dogs. Fans have continued to speculate about other features. Some supporters think Lil Durk could be featured, as the Chicago rapper recently walked out with Drake at one of his shows. Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates on Drake.

