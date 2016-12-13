pastor
- MusicMase Prays With The Crowd While Performing In New ZealandMase took his audience on a spiritual journey.By Tallie Spencer
- Pop CulturePastor Mike Todd Responds After Coming Under Fire For Saliva SermonAfter rubbing saliva on his brother's face during a sermon, Pastor Michael Todd responds and acknowledges that the incident was disgusting. By Brianna Lawson
- RandomJustin Bieber's Former Hillsong Pastor Carl Lentz Fired Over "Moral Failures"Celebrity Hillsong Church pastor, Carl Lentz, has reportedly been fired. By Noor Lobad
- CrimeBlack Pastor Arrested After Calling Police On White Mob Who Assaulted HimPastor Leon K. McCray, 61, called the police after he was beaten by a group of white trespassers who were yelling racial epithets at him, and officers responded only to place him in handcuffs.By Erika Marie
- RandomPastor Says His Churchgoers Dying Of Coronavirus Would Be A Sacrifice For FreedomPastor Tony Spell would prefer his churchgoers attend his services in person and risk dying of coronavirus than sacrifice their freedom to "tyranny."By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureMegachurch Pastor "Blows Wind Of God" To Rid Us Of COVID-19Pastor Kenneth Copeland of Kenneth Copeland Ministries megachurch claims to blow the wind of God to defeat COVID-19.By Emani Bell
- AnticsKanye West's Pastor Says Rapper "Was Tired Of Running From God”Kanye West's pastor opens up about their relationship.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicLil Durk's Childhood Pastor Will Make Sure He Stays Out Of Trouble: ReportThe rapper's pastor is reportedly like his second father.By Erika Marie
- MusicDMX Leads Prayer At Kanye West's "Sunday Service"DMX joins Kanye's Sunday Service.By Milca P.
- MusicDMX Preaches The Bible At Random Hotel Party: "I Am A Warrior Of The Lord"DMX is a dead-eye deacon with a Timberland hoodie for a robe.By Devin Ch
- MusicQueen Naija Claps Back At Pastor Who Accuses Her Of Biting His TrackThe good Lawd blessed them with the same melodies.By Zaynab
- MusicMichelle Williams & Fiancé Chad Johnson Have Broken UpMichelle Williams is now a single woman. By Chantilly Post
- MusicAretha Franklin's Eulogy Was Offensive & "Distasteful" According To FamilyThe Pastor said "black lives do not matter" during the eulogy.By Zaynab
- MusicAriana Grande Touched Inappropriately By Pastor At Aretha’s Franklin’s FuneralThe Bishop at Aretha's funeral was caught trying to cop a feel on Ariana Grande.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentMichelle Williams & Fiancé Chad Johnson Reportedly Land Reality ShowMichelle may be opening her doors to the world. By Chantilly Post
- TVOprah Sued For "Stealing" Idea For "Greenleaf" Television SeriesOprah's is accused of ripping off a woman's screenplay.By Devin Ch
- MusicDestiny's Child's Michelle Williams Is Engaged To Pastor Chad JohnsonCongratulations to Michelle Williams!By Chantilly Post
- MusicJustin Bieber Pens Letter To Fans, Says He's "Not Ashamed" Of Past MistakesJustin Bieber speaks from the heart.By Matt F
- NewsCharlamagne Gives Donkey Of The Day To Pastor Who Went To The Mall On Anti-Santa Claus TiradeCharlamagne bestows the Donkey of the Day upon pastor David Grisham, who recently went into a Dallas mall to tell kids that Santa is a fake. By Angus Walker