Making a Murderer
- TVBrendan Dassey Of Netflix's "Making A Murderer" Denied ClemencyBrendan Dassey will remain behind bars.By Milca P.
- CrimeKim Kardashian's Support Of "Making A Murder" Convict Won't Sway Governor: ReportDassey has asked the governor for clemency.By Erika Marie
- CrimeWisconsin Inmate Reportedly Confesses To “Making A Murderer” KillingSteven Avery & Brendan Dassey maybe innocent after all.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentNetflix Debuts Trailer On The Infamous Disappearance Of Madeleine McCannMadeleine McCann has been missing for close to 12 years now.By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"Making A Murderer" Detective Suing Netflix For DefamationOfficer Andrew Colborn isn't impressed. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Making A Murderer" Lawyer Requests DNA Test On Human BonesIs Kathleen Zellner doing real legal work or just Tweeting?By Brynjar Chapman
- Society"Making A Murderer" Lawyer To File 22,000-Page Doc Proving Avery's InnocenceThat's a lot of paper.By Alex Zidel
- TVNetflix Ranks Their Most-Binged Shows In A Sneaky Bid For Self-PromotionThey only include Netflix originals.By Brynjar Chapman
- TVNetlifx's "The Innocent Man" Channels "Making A Murderer" In New TrailerBased on John Grisham's "The Innocent Man: Murder and Injustice In a Small Town."By Brynjar Chapman
- Entertainment"Making A Murderer's" Kathleen Zellner Goes Off On Twitter With "Bare Facts"Kathleen Zellner isn't waiting until Season Three to build her case.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Making A Murderer" Part 2 Reintroduces Steven Avery's Fight For FreedomWill Avery be freed?By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Making A Murderer" Part 2 Dives Back Into Steven Avery Case Next MonthAvery's fight continues. By Karlton Jahmal
- Society"Making A Murderer" Convict Brendan Dassey’s Case Denied By Supreme CourtDassey will remain behind bars. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"The Staircase" True Crime Doc On Netflix Is Just As Riveting As "Making A Murderer"Michael Peterson's case is an interesting one. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentNetflix Revives True-Crime Series "The Staircase" That Will Leave You Puzzled"The Staircase" needs to make your Netflix 'must-watch' list. By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"The Office" Revival Rumours Spurred By "Making A Strangler" Parody VideoThe return of the hit show seems to be imminent. By David Saric
- TVMaking A Murderer's Brendan Dassey Petitioning For New RulingBrendan Dassey's legal team wants to open the case up once more.By hnhh
- LifeJudge Orders Brendan Dassey From "Making A Murderer" To Be Released From PrisonBy hnhh
- LifeBrendan Dassey From "Making A Murderer" Just Had His Conviction OverturnedGet Brendan Dassey to Wrestlemania.By Kyle Rooney
- LifeNetflix Announces New Episodes Of "Making A Murderer"New episodes focusing on convictions of Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey.
By Kyle Rooney