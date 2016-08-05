george zimmerman
- CrimeA Judge Throws Out George Zimmerman's Defamation And Conspiracy LawsuitA Florida judge has dismissed George Zimmerman's defamation and conspiracy lawsuit against Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin. Judge John Cooper states that Zimmerman did not display "any fraudulent representation."By Brianna Lawson
- CrimeGeorge Zimmerman Sues Elizabeth Warren & Pete Buttigieg For DefamationGeorge Zimmerman is suing Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren for defamation over tweets they posted on Trayvon Martin's birthday. By Noah C
- RandomBoosie Badazz Denies Report That He Beat Up George Zimmerman At WalmartThe rapper stated it was a flat out lie.By Erika Marie
- CrimeGeorge Zimmerman Sues Trayvon Martin's Family & Prosecutors For $100 MillionHe's trying to profit off this? Really? By Noah C
- SocietyGeorge Zimmerman Kicked Off Tinder For Posing With Fake IdentityGeorge Zimmerman's is striking out in the romance dept. since being pegged a gutless murderer.By Devin Ch
- MusicT.I. Goes After "F**kin' Cowards" Who "Killed Nipsey & Let Zimmerman Live"The rapper is calling out those he thinks are the fake ones.By Erika Marie
- SocietyT.I. Shares George Zimmerman Meme For The "Goons Out Here Plotting On Each Other"The rapper gives gangster something to "think about."By Zaynab
- SocietyTrayvon Martin's Mom Sybrina Fulton Opens Up About George ZimmermanTrayvon Martin's mother speaks on forgiveness and how she feels about George Zimmerman.By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyTrayvon Martin's Parents Explain Why They Chose Jay-Z For "Rest In Power" DocSabrina Fulton and Tracy Martin speak on Jay-Z, George Zimmerman and more.By Aron A.
- SocietyGeorge Zimmerman Victims Believe He Will Kill Over Jay-Z's Trayvon Martin Doc: ReportParticipants in Jay-Z's documentary are afraid that George Zimmerman will retaliate.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentTrayvon Martin Docuseries Premiering July 30th On Paramount NetworkMark your calendars, folks. By David Saric
- EntertainmentJay-Z's Trayvon Martin Documentary Gets New Trailer & Official Release Date"Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story" will be released this month.By Matthew Parizot
- SocietyGeorge Zimmerman Charged With Stalking An InvestigatorZimmerman is experiencing some legal woes. By David Saric
- SocietyGeorge Zimmerman Threatens Jay-Z Over Trayvon Martin Doc, Snoop Dogg RespondsZimmerman is threatening violence after claiming the team from a doc Jay-Z is producing harassed his family.By Trevor Smith
- LifeGeorge Zimmerman Reportedly Punched In The Face After Bragging About Killing Trayvon Martin"He said he's going to kill me. You need to send like three or four cops.”By Kyle Rooney