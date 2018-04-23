bill cosby trial
- LifeBill Cosby Speaks On His Freedom In Instagram PostBill posted an updated picture of him to celebrate his one year anniversary of being released from jail.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureBill Cosby's Potential Stand-Up Tour Faces Pushback From Famed Comedy VenuesNYC's Comedy Cellar in particular rejected a potential stand-up appearance from the disgraced comedian at their venue. By Madusa S.
- CrimeBill Cosby's Accusers React To News Of His Release From PrisonAccusers of Bill Cosby speak out after news of the comedian's sexual assault conviction getting overturned. By Aron A.
- Pop CulturePhylicia Rashad Reacts To Bill Cosby ReleasePhylicia Rashad voiced support for the release of Bill Cosby, who's sexual assault conviction was overturned today.By Joe Abrams
- Pop CultureBill Cosby's Sexual Assault Conviction Gets Overturned By Pennsylvania Supreme CourtAfter serving two years in prison, Bill Cosby will reportedly be discharged on Wednesday following the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision to overturn his sexual assault conviction.By Joshua Robinson
- Pop CultureBill Cosby Gives Kanye West, Snoop Dogg, & Faizon Love A Strange Christmas "Present"Bill Cosby took to Instagram to wish well upon Kanye West, Snoop Dogg, and Faizon Love, even offering the "present" of some health tips. By Bhaven Moorthy
- Pop CultureCamille Cosby Shades #MeToo Movement While Hoping For Bill Cosby's VindicationCamille Cosby defends her husband Bill Cosby.By O.I.
- EntertainmentBill Cosby Appeals Sexual Assault Conviction Over Accusers' Testimonies: ReportBill Cosby thinks his conviction should be tossed. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentBill Cosby's Wife Slams Judge For Pushing "Brutal, Black Buck" StereotypeBill Cosby & wife Camille Cosby put the judge on blast. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentBill Cosby Gets Bail Rejected Again: ReportThings are not looking up for Bill Cosby. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentBill Cosby Accuses Judge Behind Bail Rejections Of "Racial Hatred"Bill Cosby's legal team want the "racist" trial judge off the case.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentBill Cosby's Lawyer's File Appeal In The Hopes Of Getting New TrialThe chances seem slim.By Brynjar Chapman
- SocietyO.J. Simpson Says Cosby Sentencing Was Harsh: "Rapists Are Frowned Upon"O.J. Simpson offers his take on the Bill Cosby prison situation.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentBill Cosby Reportedly Went On "Expletive-Laden Tirade" After Sexual Assault ConvictionBill Cosby was clearly unhappy at his conviction.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentBill Cosby Trial Jury Won't Hear Sealed Testimony Disparaging Andrea ConstandBad news for Bill Cosby's legal team. By Matthew Parizot