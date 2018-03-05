bill cosby allegations
- TVBill Cosby Sued For Sexual Assault By Janice Dickinson And Lili BernardThe women are just two of nine total that are taking part in the lawsuit against Cosby.By Noah Grant
- LifeBill Cosby Speaks On His Freedom In Instagram PostBill posted an updated picture of him to celebrate his one year anniversary of being released from jail.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureBill Cosby's Potential Stand-Up Tour Faces Pushback From Famed Comedy VenuesNYC's Comedy Cellar in particular rejected a potential stand-up appearance from the disgraced comedian at their venue. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureNaturi Naughton Defends Phylicia Rashad Over Bill Cosby CommentsThe 3LW singer voices her opinion on cancel culture.By Yoni Yardeni
- Pop CulturePhylicia Rashad Reacts To Bill Cosby ReleasePhylicia Rashad voiced support for the release of Bill Cosby, who's sexual assault conviction was overturned today.By Joe Abrams
- Pop CultureCamille Cosby Shades #MeToo Movement While Hoping For Bill Cosby's VindicationCamille Cosby defends her husband Bill Cosby.By O.I.
- EntertainmentBill Cosby Appeals Sexual Assault Conviction Over Accusers' Testimonies: ReportBill Cosby thinks his conviction should be tossed. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentBill Cosby's Wife Slams Judge For Pushing "Brutal, Black Buck" StereotypeBill Cosby & wife Camille Cosby put the judge on blast. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentBill Cosby Accuses Judge Behind Bail Rejections Of "Racial Hatred"Bill Cosby's legal team want the "racist" trial judge off the case.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentBill Cosby Sues Former Lawyers For $9 Million Dollar InvoiceBill Cosby motions lawsuit against former lawyer following a hefty $9 million dollar bill. By Aida C.
- MusicBill Cosby's Crisis Manager In Talks To Help R. Kelly Fight "Racist War" Against HimHe says that what's being done to Kelly is a "lynching of successful black men."By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentBill Cosby Sexual Assault Video With 18-Year-Old Uncovered: ReportThe footage was reportedly taped in 2008.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentBill Cosby’s 3-10 Year Prison Sentence Leaves People Divided: Twitter ReactsSee how Twitter reacted to the news of Bill Cosby's prison sentence.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentBill Cosby Sentenced To Spend 3 To 10 Years In Prison: ReportBill Cosby has been found guilty and will spend the next 3 to 10 years in jail.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentBill Cosby & Wife Camille Have Split Up After Rape Conviction: ReportCamille has moved out.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentBill Cosby Reportedly Went On "Expletive-Laden Tirade" After Sexual Assault ConvictionBill Cosby was clearly unhappy at his conviction.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyOhio State University Revokes Bill Cosby's Honorary Degree Ahead of RetrialBill Cosby's retrial is scheduled to begin on Monday.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentLisa Bonet Details Bill Cosby's "Sinister" Energy During "The Cosby Show"Lisa Bonet speaks out for the first time on Cosby's misconduct. By hnhh
- SocietyProsecutors Want 19 Women To Testify In Retrial Against Bill CosbyBill Cosby is set to appear in court again for the alleged 2004 assault of Andrea Constand.By Milca P.