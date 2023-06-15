Bill Cosby Sued For Sexual Assault By Janice Dickinson And Lili Bernard

Bill Cosby is facing a lawsuit involving multiple alleged sexual assaults that occurred in the past. Both Janice Dickinson and Lili Bernard are among the accusers. According to the lawsuit obtained by TMZ, Janice and Lili are two of nine women who have accused Cosby of sexual assaults and batteries between 1979 and 1992 in Nevada. The women claim that some of the alleged incidents took place in Cosby’s suite at the same hotel in Las Vegas.

Lili, who had a role in The Cosby Show, alleges that Cosby arranged for her to travel from New York to Nevada in 1990. He did so under the guise of setting up a meeting with Hollywood producers. However, upon arrival in Las Vegas, Cosby informed her that the producers couldn’t attend. Instead, he invited her to his hotel suite for a mentoring session. She states that Cosby encouraged her to consume a drink that made her feel dizzy, disoriented, and giddy. Lili claims that the effects of the drink caused her to fall unconscious in Cosby’s suite. When she regained consciousness, she alleges that she found herself lying naked next to a nude Cosby.

Women Continue To Come Forward About Bill Cosby

Actor/stand-up comedian Bill Cosby is taken out of the Montgomery County Courthouse to state prison in shackles after being Sentenced to 3 to 10 years In prison for sexual assault conviction at the Montgomery County Courthouse on September 25, 2018 in Norristown, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

Janice Dickinson also had some disturbing claims to make about Bill Cosby. In the lawsuit, she claims that Cosby invited her to Lake Tahoe in 1982. He allegedly did so under the pretense of discussing a potential role on his TV show. During dinner, she complained of menstrual cramps. Cosby offered her a pill to alleviate the pain. Janice alleges that after taking the pill, she felt disoriented and dizzy. Cosby then took her to his suite where she claims he sexually assaulted her, despite her protests and attempts to fight him off.

Both Lili and Janice assert that Cosby engaged in sexual acts with them without their consent and against their will. They claim that they were not mentally or physically capable of giving consent or resisting the sexual acts. The women state that they have suffered emotional distress, embarrassment, mental anguish, and humiliation, and are seeking damages from Cosby. The disgraced former actor and comedian’s lawyer has, of course, denied the allegations. Stay tuned to HNHH for all the latest updates on the case. Be sure to let us know what you think in the comments below.

