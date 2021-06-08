T.I. and his wife Tiny Harris are presently at the center of some extremely serious accusations from over thirty women. Their accusers have claimed that the Atlanta-based couple drugged them, sexually assaulted them, raped them, trafficked them, and more. T.I. and Tiny have denied the accusations and a case against them in Las Vegas was closed.

All of these allegations started after Sabrina Peterson, a former friend of Tiny, called out both of them, accusing T.I. of pointing a gun at her head many years ago in front of her children. Last night, T.I. started the rollout for his final album, titled Kill The King, with the release of his music video for "What It's Come To." In the video, Tip mocks Sabrina Peterson, who previously asked the rapper to apologize to her in exchange for her dropping her lawsuit.

Peterson has officially responded to the humiliating tactics employed by T.I., calling him out and saying that he's not hurting her... he's hurting his chances with the investigators.

"I have been in federal trouble before," she started on Instagram. "No matter how the public feels about [you] they can't save you. Since your million dollar team won't tell you I will. You aren't taunting me you are taunting your investigators. You aren't taunting me you are igniting more women that have stayed quiet that you victimized. DUMMY."



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

She added more in her caption, saying, "Many of your fans have been victimized in their lifetime. Your tactics aren’t a good look. It’s actually sad! It’s heartbreaking! It’s one thing to put a gun to a woman’s head but it something totally different to keep attempting to victimized that woman again & again. When it’s all said it done I took the high road & tried to give mercy but you repaid it with mockery. Get out the booth & behind cameras & SEE ME IN COURT!"

Read her full post below. What do you think?