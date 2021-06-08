T.I. is ready to bow out of the rap game, announcing his final album at the end of the music video for his new single "What It's Come To."

In recent months, the Atlanta rap legend and his wife, Tiny Harris, have been accused by over thirty women of sexual assault, rape, drugging, and more. A case that was built against them in Las Vegas was dropped, but an investigation remains open in Los Angeles. T.I. and Tiny have denied the accusations on numerous occasions. Most recently, Tip spoke out on his new song "What It's Come To," which we now know will serve as the first single from the rapper's final album.

Back in 2017, Tip mentioned during his interview with The Breakfast Club that he was ready to step away from music. "I'm ready to get the hell outta [the rap game]," he said. "I got this next album, I got three albums in my head I've already conceptualized. Once I get them out, I'm done."



Prince Williams/Getty Images

The album that he was referring to was called Kill The King and it appears as though he's stuck with that title, announcing the body of work at the end of his new music video.

The official video for the track references the current situation that the Harris family has found itself in, and at the end, we get a glimpse of what the album cover will look like. "Kill The King, the final album, coming soon," wrote the artist on the screen. It's interesting to note that, while this title can certainly apply to Tip's present situation, it was announced over four years ago.

Watch the video below and let us know what you think of T.I. retiring.