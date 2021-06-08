T.I. Announces "Kill The King" Final Album In "What It's Come To" Visual

The rapper pulled from his real-life legal woes as the inspiration behind his music video where he cinematically shows the plot to take down the King.

Is this end of an era for T.I., or the beginning of another? The Atlanta rapper and activist has been under heavy scrutiny for months following an online spat with former friend Sabrina Peterson. Accusations were tossed by Peterson about T.I. and his wife Tiny, and now, it has developed into full-on sexual assault investigations into the Hip Hop couple.

T.I. and Tiny have repeatedly categorically denied the allegations against them, and the rapper even addressed the controversy in his recently released single, "What It's Come To." He made it clear that he will fight this in court, as long as it takes, and his family is determined to have their names cleared. To solidify just how serious he is about this, he even gave a nod to Peterson in the song's music video.

At the end of March, Peterson appeared in a social media clip that went viral, saying she would drop her lawsuit against her former friends if they issued some sort of public apology within seven days. T.I. later indirectly addressed the request by laughing it off, and now, seven days later, he has shared the video to "What It's Come To."

The visual opens with a woman acting out the voiceover of Peterson's apology demand and the video itself shows a woman known as "the parasite" plotting to recruit others into her plot to take down T.I. At the end of the clip, cover art is shown along with "Kill The King the final album coming soon." We find it hard to believe that T.I. is bowing out at this stage in the game, but with all that he and his family are facing, especially in the law of public opinion, a break may be needed.

Check out the visual to "What It's Come To" and let us know if you think it's time for T.I. to drop a final project.