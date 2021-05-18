Over the past few months, some heavy allegations against T.I. and Tiny have come to light. The couple has faced multiple accusations of sexual abuse from various women. Last night, it was reported that the LAPD has launched an investigation into the allegations of abuse, rape, and drugging. One of the alleged victims filed a police report against T.I. last month.



Jesse Grant/Getty Images

The alleged victim, who is identified as Jane Doe, claimed that she met the couple at a nightclub in 2005 and returned to their hotel room with them. She alleged that T.I. gave her a drink before feeling increasingly sick as she found herself naked in the shower and in the bed with T.I. and Tiny.

In April, it was reported that two different women came forward with claims that they trafficked and raped them. Both of the allegations stem from incidents that took place in 2010.

According to TMZ, at least one of the cases from 2010 has been closed. A woman claimed she was drugged and assaulted by the couple after meeting Tiny at the airport. Officials said that the investigation has been closed since the report was filed last month and the incident falls outside of the statute of limitations.

T.I. nor Tiny have issued any statements regarding the recent allegations. We will keep you posted on any more updates.

[Via]