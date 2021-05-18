There were some who believed that the initial accusations against T.I. and his wife Tiny would eventually blow over, but it's being reported by Deadline that the couple's legal troubles are just beginning. T.I. and Tiny's former friend Sabrina Peterson first suggested that the couple was engaging in illegal activities with women, and soon, she resurfaced with audio and stories from the couple's alleged accusers. T.I. and Tiny have repeatedly denied that they took advantage of, hurt, assaulted, or drugged anyone.

There are reportedly upwards of two dozen women who have shared stories reaching back into the early 2000s, and it's a 2005 alleged rape that is now being actively investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.



Prince Williams / Stringer / Getty Images

Deadline confirmed with the LAPD that T.I. is being investigated and the outlet detailed this particular alleged incident. The accuser, only referred to as Jane Doe, reportedly met with detectives last month. She claimed that back in 2005, she met T.I. and Tiny at a nightclub and went back to their hotel with them. She said that once back inside of the room, T.I. gave her a drink, and "she soon found herself naked, in a shower and on a bed with the Harrises, as she felt increasingly sick."

Attorney Tyrone Blackburn in handling her case as well as Rachelle Jenks, a woman who filed a similar report with authorities in Las Vegas. Steve Sadow, T.I.'s lawyer, told Deadline: “The Harrises have not spoken to or been contacted by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), the Las Vegas Police Department (LVPD) or, indeed, any member of law enforcement from any other jurisdiction in the country."

T.I. nor Tiny have addressed LAPD's investigation.

