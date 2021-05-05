Clifford "T.I." Harris and Tameka "Tiny" Harris has been accused by dozens of women of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and other serious crimes. Most recently, three new alleged victims came forward last month to accuse the couple of drugging, sex trafficking, rape, and more. As the victims and their lawyers seek an investigation into the Harris couple, uninvolved parties are being forced to entertain the public's cries for more information.

Zonnique Pullins, Tiny's daughter and T.I.'s step-daughter, was recently on Instagram Live when a fan joined the video and asked if they could rap for her. When she agreed to listen to the aspiring artist, Zonnique was instead trolled by the fan, who started berating her over the allegations against her parents. "So, question, when is your parents going to jail for taking all them people?" asked the fan. "How many kids are in the dungeon? When they going to jail?"



Prince Williams/Getty Images

Zonnique was mature about the incident, remaining calm as the man continually yelled over her. She told them that she lives by herself and has nothing to do with the allegations against her parents before attempting to figure out how to remove him from the chat, which she eventually did after two minutes.

The uncomfortable exchange is available below. What do you think about this? We will continue to keep you updated as more information is released regarding the allegations against T.I. and Tiny.